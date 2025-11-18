Bosqueville ISD notifies law enforcement after student reports possible staff misconduct

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Bosqueville Independent School District told staff and parents Tuesday that a student reported possible misconduct by a staff member toward a student.

The district said law enforcement and the student’s parent were notified as soon as the allegation was made.

The reported incident occurred during the 2022-2023 school year, and the staff member named by the student has not been employed by BISD since May 2024.

“Since this is a personnel matter, the district is limited in what it can release at this time,” BISD Superintendent James Skeeler wrote.

The district did not provide further details.

