WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Lake Brazos water levels will "fluctuate significantly" over the next few days.

The City of Waco says levels will rise through Friday, July 25, due to water releases from Lake Waco, Aquilla, and Whitney Reservoirs.

Then the city will begin to lower the water level by two or three feet as it performs critical system maintenance through the beginning of August.

The city warns the releases could increase the water level rapidly and without notice.