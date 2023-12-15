BEST OF THE BEST: Three Midway students win state's highest musical honor

WACO, Texas — Central Texans! Meet your recipients of one of the state's highest musical honors for students!

Three violinists—senior Allana Schubert, junior Esther Kim and freshman Glenn Eshelman—from Midway High School have all been selected as members of the 2024 Texas Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra.

"The rigorous All-State audition process began with over 70,000 high school students from across the state, and Midway’s three violinists are among the top 2.6% of students ultimately named All-State musicians," the school said.

"Achieving this honor demonstrates exceptional dedication and commitment, and on top of that, this marks Alanna’s fourth and Esther’s second consecutive year to earn All-State Orchestra honors."

These three orchestra students soared through their fall auditions, and now come February, they have the opportunity to perform in the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention in San Antonio.

In preparation of the performance, All-State members will rehearse for three days with other top performers under the direction of nationally acclaimed conductors.

Dr. Beau Benson is the director of the Midway High School Orchestra.