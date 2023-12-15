Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

BEST OF THE BEST: Three Midway students win state's highest musical honor

Photo of Midway High School All-State Orchestra students from left to right: Esther Kim, Glenn Eshelman and Alanna Schubert.
Midway High School
Photo of Midway High School All-State Orchestra students from left to right: Esther Kim, Glenn Eshelman and Alanna Schubert.
Photo of Midway High School All-State Orchestra students from left to right: Esther Kim, Glenn Eshelman and Alanna Schubert.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 14:00:57-05

WACO, Texas — Central Texans! Meet your recipients of one of the state's highest musical honors for students!

Three violinists—senior Allana Schubert, junior Esther Kim and freshman Glenn Eshelman—from Midway High School have all been selected as members of the 2024 Texas Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra.

"The rigorous All-State audition process began with over 70,000 high school students from across the state, and Midway’s three violinists are among the top 2.6% of students ultimately named All-State musicians," the school said.

"Achieving this honor demonstrates exceptional dedication and commitment, and on top of that, this marks Alanna’s fourth and Esther’s second consecutive year to earn All-State Orchestra honors."

These three orchestra students soared through their fall auditions, and now come February, they have the opportunity to perform in the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention in San Antonio.

In preparation of the performance, All-State members will rehearse for three days with other top performers under the direction of nationally acclaimed conductors.

Dr. Beau Benson is the director of the Midway High School Orchestra.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019