'Being a fire chief is something I aspired to be': New chief Scott Walker settles in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Scott Walker is settling into his new role as Fire Chief for the City of Waco. From Phoenix, Arizona, he's no stranger to heat, and hopes his 30+ years of experience will help him in Central Texas.

Here's what to know about Chief Walker:



He is originally from Phoenix, Arizona

He was one of 60 candidates who applied for this position

His 30+ years of experience has lead him to the position he holds today

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT



The Waco Fire Department is entering a new era under new leadership.

“For me, being a fire chief is something I aspired to be, but not just a fire chief — to be a chief in a fire department where I can make a difference,” said Chief Scott Walker with the Waco Fire Department.

While new Chief Scott Walker is not a native to Texas —

“I actually lived in Phoenix most of my life,” Walker said.

He's also no stranger to the heat that Waco can bring.

“I saw this opportunity as a place that I could come and bring my skills as a fire service executive — I believe I aligned with the department and what the city leadership was looking for in their next chief,” Walker said.

With more than 30 years of experience, Walker is ready to be the city’s 14th chief, managing more than 220 firefighters, spreading across 13 firehouses with one under construction.

“You have very dedicated individuals who want to serve this community,” Walker said.

“With 225 sworn members, I can actually get to know the members, both personally and professionally, know them by name, something you just don’t get in a big city."

With the department receiving more than 21,000 calls a year, walker knows what he brings to the table from the 60 applicants is unmatched.

“I think I can bring some knowledge and awareness with the things I’ve seen and done in Phoenix on a much larger scale, to the conversation, and see how those apply and fit here in the Waco Fire Department,” Walker said.

From the fifth largest city in the country, to the 25th largest fire department in the state, Walker is looking forward to stepping into this new role and see how Waco grows.

“We need to look forward to the future, keep up the growth, plan for that growth, plan for that creasing demand, communities are asking more and more of fire departments," he said.

:We need to make sure what that ask is and be ready for it."