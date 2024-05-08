Baylor Scott & White in negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance

WACO, Texas — If your insurance is with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Baylor Scott & White could be dropping them from their network by this summer.

In a statement, the Central Texas medical leader said:

“Baylor Scott & White Health is negotiating a new contract to cover care for patients with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) health insurance. Currently, patients with BCBSTX plans have in-network coverage with our providers and facilities, and we are working to reach a new agreement before July 1, 2024 to keep BCBSTX plan holders in-network. Our patients are our top priority, and we are working to minimize any potential disruptions.”

Baylor Scott & White wants to negotiate this as soon as possible.

Baylor Scott & White wants to negotiate this as soon as possible.