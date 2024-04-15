Battle of the Food Trucks: Chefs compete in state-wide competition

WACO, Texas — In the ninth annual Texas Food Truck Showdown, 36 competitors from all across the state parked their food trucks in Downtown Waco for a culinary battle unlike any other. Competing in four different categories, win or lose, these food trucks brought the Waco community together with good food, fun and Texas-sized competition.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

It’s a foodie’s paradise. From gumbo, BBQ, cheese, and everything in between, all your delicious desires parked here in Downtown Waco.

“We’re doing caramel apple pie mini donuts,” competitor Sarah Robin said.

“Our signature dish is a Texas heat mushroom,” added fellow competitor Justin Brewer.

“Our meatball sub,” fellow competitor Joseph Hale said.

“Today, we’re serving the quesabirria,” fellow competitor Yebel Shlimovidch.

36 food trucks from all across the state making a stop in Waco to showcase the best meals on wheels.

“We have four different categories that the trucks are put into. So we have a southern comfort category, international, dessert and best between the buns or between the bread. Each category is super unique we have everything from churros to boudin to Italian ice, sandwiches, sliders, everything in between,” said Director of Signature Events for the Waco Chamber of Commerce Alivia Gomez.

Giving these five celebrity judges a very tasty task.

“I just look to have all the flavors mesh well, they vibe together and there’s nothing that sicks out that makes it taste odd,” judge Chris Flores said.

“Just trying out all of these food trucks. I’ve never experienced this before, so it’s just cool being out not competing myself,” fellow judge Miguel Angel Lara, Jr. said.

Win or lose, the common theme of good food bringing people together rings true in this community.

Good food, good times, good Texas-sized competition.

“The food food truck community so supportive. We never would’ve know that until we had one, but, when you set up, everyone wants to help each other, they offer advice, we trade food, it’s just a unique community that’s super supportive, even if we’re competing against each other,” concluded Robin.