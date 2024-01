WACO, Texas — The ATG Expo is set to return to Waco this Friday and Saturday.

All things gaming will be covered — from video, to laser tag, Mario Kart, board games and more.

There will even be special guests and a robotics challenge with local competitors ready to go head-to-head.

No matter what you're into, the number one rule is to have fun!

Check out what the expo is all about starting Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Waco Convention Center.

