Amazon launches air drone delivery services in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It's a bird, it's a plane - no, it's a drone!

Amazon Prime is launching air drone delivery services in Waco, "bringing the speed and convenience of ultra-fast delivery to local neighborhoods."

Millions of items are now available for drone delivery in the area, operating from facilities adjacent to Amazon's fulfillment center in Waco which has become of the latest cities to offer this service.

Prime Air's drone can deliver packages weighing up to five pounds withing a seven to eight mile radius of the facility.

Prime members can get drone delivery service for $4.99, while non-Prime member can access the service for $9.99.

