A Beautifying Effort: City participates in The Great Waco Cleanup

WACO, Texas — Keep Waco Beautiful has been part of this community for 45 years and has partnered with the city to participate in Keep America Beautiful's cleanup initiative, The Great Waco Cleanup.

Volunteers participated in five districts across the area to pick up waste and trash, cleaning up and beautifying our city and neighborhoods.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

It’s a nationwide effort to making an impact in our own neighborhoods.

“It’s a really great way to see our city come together to make our city a more vibrant place to live,” said Carole Fergusson, Executive Director for Keep Waco Beautiful.

The city of Waco is partnering with Keep Waco Beautiful to bring you The Great Waco Cleanup—aiming to keep our city’s beauty intact.

“Keep Waco Beautiful is excited to partner up with Keep America Beautiful’s program, Great American Cleanup, and so, this year we’re partnering with them in solid waste to do The Great Waco Cleanup,” Fergusson said.

“Having opportunities like this to come together with people that care about the community, to clean it up and make it more beautiful, I don’t think you can find that anywhere else,” City Councilman Darius Ewing said.

With fellow neighbors volunteering in five districts, even Baylor students helping out.

“We try to do it as often, every Saturday morning, and this is what we chose to do today and partner with the recreation center,” student Caleb Danzantsaid.

“You have a city, might as well make it look nice and enjoy it,” fellow student Matthew Hooper said.

All as part of a nationwide effort to clean our country.

Even though we have a little ways to go...

“We need to clean up more trash,” added fellow student Luke Kelly.

This small step is making a big impact for the beautification of the city we call home.

“We have a long ways to go in terms of educating people on the importance of leaving a place better than you found it and keeping the place that you call home clean,” Ewing said.