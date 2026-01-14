2 Waco High School theatre teachers placed on administrative leave following reports of misconduct, negligence

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two theatre teachers at Waco High School have been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates reports of, "serious professional misconduct and/or negligence," according to a statement from Waco ISD.

The district said the reports are being thoroughly reviewed and it is working with law enforcement.

In a letter from Waco High Principal Joseph Alexander, he said he's limited on what he can say on the personnel matter, but ensured families that they are, "actively working to identify a highly qualified, permanent educator to lead the classroom for the remainder of the school year."

In the meantime, Waco ISD Fine Arts Director Mr. Larry Carpenter will be on campus, serving as the main point of contact for instructional support for all theatre classes.

"The safety and well-being of students is our top priority, and Waco ISD is committed to following all appropriate procedures to protect students and ensure these concerns are addressed in accordance with district policy and the law," the district said.