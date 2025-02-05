2 Guatemalan nationals charged for alleged firearm possession following I-35 incident

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two men from Guatemala were arrested in Waco on Jan. 24 following "their alleged aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm as undocumented noncitizens", according to Texas authorities.

Troy and Lorena police performed a traffic stop on Anderson Morales-Calderon and Ever Morales-Calderon in response to a road rage complaint called into 9-1-1.

The caller alleged that an individual pointed a rifle at a semi-truck on I-35, and during the stop, "officers observed two air rifles and one .22 rifle in plain view in the back seat and on the back floorboard of the vehicle".

Further investigation revealed that both men were unlawfully present in the U.S.

"The two defendants were in federal court in Austin Tuesday for their initial appearances — if convicted, they each face up to 10 years in federal prison," authorities said.

"A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas made the announcement."