19 La Vega High School students exceed in regional science fair, receive several awards

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A group of La Vega High School students recently competed in their second regional science fair competition.

La Vega's science fair coordinator Rachel Stolle says 19 scholars made a "competitive appearance", and 100 percent of those students advanced to the state competition.

Several students won cash prizes at the Regional Science Fair Awards 2025, and student Daniel Puente received a $4,000 Baylor University scholarship.

Many local entities provided cash prices to these scholars including Bowman Consulting & Engineering, the Central Texas Dental Society, the City of Waco, Langerman Engineering, and Texas American Water Works.