1 passenger dead following 3-vehicle crash in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — One person is dead following a crash on Kendall Lane and Loop 340 in Waco on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched for a crash involved three vehicles — the victim's vehicle was stopped waiting to turn when it was struck by another vehicle and into another.

All three drivers and one passenger were sent to a local hospital, where the female passenger of the vehicle waiting to turn was pronounced dead.

The driver of this vehicle is still in the hospital in stable condition — all other individuals involved sustained minor injuries and are cooperative in the investigation.

Next of kin has been notified and the victim’s name will be released at a later date.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.