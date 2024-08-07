Waco-McLennan Co. Emergency Management issues county-wide burn ban

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Due to ongoing extreme heat and insufficient rainfall in Central Texas, local officials have issued a burn ban for all of McLennan County, effective immediately.

All open burning such as burning leaves, brush, or other materials, is strictly prohibited within Waco's city limits and throughout all of McLennan County — violating this burn ban will result in a fine.

The ban is a precautionary measure to protect the community from the increased risk of wildfire, and officials are urging all residents to adhere strictly and to exercise caution to prevent accidental fires.

According to Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management, to stay safe during extreme heat, it's recommended to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, try to stay indoors, use fans, wear light-colored clothing, and check on your loved ones to make sure everyone is coping well with the heat.