AXTELL, Texas (KXXV) — The United States Postal Service is offering up to a $100,000 reward for information regarding a suspect who burglarized a U.S. Post Office in Axtell in the early morning on Tuesday, June 18.

"If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 4307452 — all information will be kept strictly confidential," authorities said.