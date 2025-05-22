'Tunnel to Towers' pays off mortgage for Lorena family of fallen marine on Memorial Day

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — In honor of Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage on the Lorena home of fallen U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John Fry.

Fry was killed in action on March 8, 2006, while attempting to disarm an improvised explosive device in Iraq’s Anbar province. He was serving as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician with the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

“John loved the Marine Corps and was so proud of his service,” his wife, Malia Fry said.

Malia, his high school sweetheart, survives him, and their three children: Kathryn, Gideon, and C.L. After his death, Malia helped establish the Fry Scholarship, which extended education benefits to the children of all fallen U.S. service members.

“Education and his children being able to go to college were so important to John,” Malia said. “My children, who are all in college or have graduated, are his legacy and honor him daily.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundationis providing mortgage-free homes to 25 Gold Star families this Memorial Day as part of its ongoing effort to honor military sacrifice and support surviving families.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Gold Star Family Home Program honors fallen heroes by providing surviving spouses and children with mortgage-free homes or paying off their existing mortgages.