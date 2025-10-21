Three members of Oklahoma vigilante group arrested in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities have arrested three members of an Oklahoma-based vigilante group in connection with a case that began as an online solicitation of a minor investigation.

On Oct. 17, 2025, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Human Trafficking/Child Exploitation Unit, working with the MCSO F.A.S.T. and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, took Russell Goodwin, Ryan Koch and George Liebsch into custody in Oklahoma. All three are affiliated with Oklahoma Predator Prevention (OPP) and face charges of unlawful restraint – expose to substantial risk of serious bodily injury, a third degree felony.

The investigation began in August 2025 when OPP members traveled to McLennan County to confront a man at a travel trailer park. The man had engaged in sexually explicit online communication with what he believed was a minor girl. In reality, the account belonged to an OPP decoy.

Two of the group’s members have extensive criminal histories. OPP, founded by Goodwin, uses “decoys” and “catchers” to conduct sting-style operations on suspected child predators. These confrontations are often live streamed on social media to expose suspects and build an audience.

A report by Oklahoma Watch, a nonprofit investigative newsroom, has described OPP as a vigilante group whose aggressive tactics can jeopardize criminal cases. Critics say the methods — including targeting individuals with intellectual disabilities — risk false confessions and create evidentiary issues that may not hold up in court.

After reviewing evidence, MCSO investigators confirmed the targeted man had sent an explicit photo to the OPP decoy account. He was later arrested, with chat records obtained through a credible source.

Authorities also reviewed video from OPP showing Goodwin, Koch and Liebsch directing and restricting the man’s movement, corralling him into a secluded area, and using aggressive, profane language. The man eventually lost consciousness, collapsed, and hit his head before OPP members notified law enforcement.

While emphasizing its commitment to protecting children from online exploitation, the MCSO warned the public against conducting independent stings.

“Confronting suspected predators without proper training or law enforcement support is extremely dangerous,” an MCSO statement said. “It can escalate situations, harm the community, taint evidence and interfere with criminal investigations.”

The sheriff’s office encourages those who want to help fight child exploitation to volunteer through official channels and participate in safe, structured programs.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.