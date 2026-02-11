Three former McLennan County jail employees indicted on criminal charges

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Three former McLennan County Sheriff's Office jail employees have been indicted on criminal charges following an internal investigation that was referred to the Texas Rangers.

Former jailers indicted:

Regan Wilkerson, hired March 11, 2024

Gary Krenek, hired Jan. 8, 2018

John Perales Jr., hired Nov. 6, 2023

A grand jury returned indictments against the employees on Thursday, Feb. 5, with the defendants served the following day. Two employees face charges of Official Oppression, a Class A misdemeanor under Texas law, while a third employee was indicted on Tampering with Physical Evidence, a third-degree felony.

The charges stem from an internal investigation conducted by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. During that investigation, information emerged indicating possible criminal offenses had been committed. Following standard procedure, the matter was forwarded to the Texas Rangers for an independent investigation.

The sheriff's office said the Texas Rangers conducted a thorough investigation and presented their findings to the grand jury.

One employee had already been terminated before the indictment was returned. The remaining two employees have since been terminated, with administrative actions being handled separately from the criminal proceedings.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said it remains committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining public trust. No additional information will be released while the cases remain pending in the judicial process.

