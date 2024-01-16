'The Cattle Guy': Local rancher and TikTok star starring in Netflix series

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — If you’re looking for a new show to watch, you can check out a local rancher on a New Netflix series.

It’s called “The Trust: A Game of Greed.”

Some of you may know him as “The Cattle Guy” from his TiKTok videos. However, his name is Brian Firebaugh and now he’s a contestant on a game show competing for a cash prize.

Brian said the producers for the show reached out to him last year.

He went through a series of interviews and found out the show would be picked up by Netflix.

“To get off of the ranch and to go to this beautiful location in the Dominican Republic and meet all of these wonderful people from all walks of life, it was surreal,” Firebaugh said.

Brian and 10 other players will compete and vote each week to split a $250,000 prize pot. He said he’s hoping to bring some of that money home so he and his wife can adopt a child.

The first-generation rancher said it’s been tough making ends meet in his industry these last two years. Brian said the money will help prove his family has a stable income.

“We’re trying to adopt little Rooster, the state wants to see that you’re financially stable enough to adopt a baby. I need to provide for my family and be able to adopt this little boy and give him my last name,” Firebaugh said.

Brian said he’s doing his best to represent Texas on the show and appreciates all the support from his hometown.