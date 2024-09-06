Texas Rangers investigating McLennan County Sheriff's Office

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that the Texas Rangers are investigating the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

"At the request of the district attorney's office, Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation on the McLennan County Sheriff," reads a statement from Texas DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard. "No details on what the investigation is on are available at this time."

25 News reached out Sheriff Parnell McNamara, who also declined to comment on the nature of investigation.

According to reporting from the Waco Tribune, the investigation is connected to allegations that McNamara had a deputy work on private property that McNamara owns. Per the article, the deputy was allegedly on duty at the time.

McNamara became Mclennan County Sheriff in 2013. He most recently won his fourth term in the seat in March primary election.

