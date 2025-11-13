Texas DPS K-9 sniffs out 24 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop on Interstate 35 in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) traffic stop on Interstate 35 in McLennan County on Tuesday ended in 24 pounds of fentanyl being sniffed out by K-9 Karma.

Texas DPS - Central Texas Region posted on social media the found fentanyl, saying the drugs were found hidden inside the vehicle.

Texas DPS - Central Texas Region

"With sharp instincts, solid teamwork, and the nose of K9 Karma 🐾, troopers uncovered the concealed compartment and took these drugs off the road. 👀✨" Texas DPS said on Facebook.