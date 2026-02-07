Multiple volunteer fire departments in McLennan County respond to large grass fire Friday afternoon

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A fast moving grass fire that was threatening structures brought out multiple local volunteer fire departments in Central Texas Friday afternoon.

The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department (CSVFD) said this was the second large grass fire they've responded to in the area in two days.

The department deployed four vehicles and six personnel in a mutual aid response, including Brush 416, Brush 414, Tanker 411 and Tanker 412. The crews joined forces with West Shore Volunteer Fire Department and Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department to combat the blaze.

Fire officials successfully contained the threat to nearby structures, though specific details about property damage were not immediately available.

The recent surge in grass fires has been attributed to dry conditions and strong winds, which can cause small fires to rapidly escalate out of control. Fire officials are urging residents to exercise extreme caution with any activities that could spark fires during these hazardous conditions.

The coordinated response between multiple volunteer fire departments demonstrates the importance of mutual aid agreements in rural firefighting efforts.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.