Suspect in 2024 Elm Mott murder pleads guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office shared an update Friday in a 2024 murder investigation.

Christopher Matthew Beltran pleaded guilty to murder in connection to the death of 30-year-old Dipak Oli. The truck stop clerk was shot and killed in July 2024. Investigators linked this crime to the beating of another clerk in Hewitt.

In August 2024, following the execution of three residential search warrants, authorities arrested Beltran and Micah Nahum Harris on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery. A third suspect, Matthew Porifor Beltran, was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Beltran has been sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years.