MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Severe storms moving through Central Texas have left 1,219 customers without power in McLennan County, according to outage tracking data. (Oncor)

Out of 128,620 customers monitored in the county, just under 1% are currently experiencing outages. Crews are working to restore service as weather conditions improve.

Residents are urged to stay cautious around downed power lines and report any outages or hazards to their utility provider.