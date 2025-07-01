'This is something that is new and emerging': Robinson ISD is adding AI technology

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson ISD is adding an extra security layer for the upcoming school year with AI technology. The district implementing this with their existing cameras to monitor what is coming on and off campuses.



Every campus within Robinson ISD will have this technology for the 2025 school year.

With 250-300 cameras all throughout the district, this costs between $7,500-$9,000.

overall, it is less than it would be if all new cameras had to be bought.

The first day of school for Robinson ISD is Thursday, August 14th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s never too early to prepare for school safety.

“This is something that is new and emerging and very cutting edge as far as what it can do for us,” David Wrzensinski said, Director of Safe Schools at Robinson ISD.

For the upcoming school year, the district has a new feature.

“Basically, artificial intelligence that will integrate with our cameras. So, we've got lots of cameras throughout the district, but you know, at this point, they're pretty much reactive to a situation, we can go after the fact and say this happened,” David said.

“That really is the scope of what our cameras can do and attaching this to our cameras, our existing cameras, which is a cost saver, will allow us to have our cameras monitored 24/7, 365 days a year and so, just that fact alone is huge because we obviously couldn't pay somebody to sit and do that and they wouldn't do it with the fidelity that this technology can do,” he said

And for the rocket community that’s a little hesitant toward AI, David is assuring you it’s here for one job: safety.

“It’s not going to do anything but it's purpose, which is look for several things actually, so it would look for weapons, it could detect crowds gathering, so if it looked like a group of students were gathering and their potential was a fight, or if there was a fight, it would alert us on that,” David said.



At $30 per stream, with 250-300 cameras throughout the district, this costs the district between $7,500 and $9,000 overall, which is less than it would be if all new cameras had to be purchased.

“It's a huge investment, and being able to take this and not have to buy more cameras for this technology to work," David said. "We just used our existing cameras."

“We chose them because of the price and the features on it, because it was affordable. There are many other companies that are out there, and it's just not affordable for school budgets. We were able to use some grant money to be able to secure this and for now and in the future, so we're very excited about it,” he said.