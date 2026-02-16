Robinson VFD deploys crew to Texas Panhandle due to high wildfire potential

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — A crew from the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department has been deployed to the Texas Pandhandle through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) due to the extremely high wildfire potential.

The truck being deployed is staffed by Robinson Fire Chief Sullivan, a City of Hewitt firefighter who is also a Robinson VFD Lieutenant, and a Lieutenant from the Waco Fire Department.

"We are working alongside departments from Travis County Emergency Services District No. 1, Austin Fire Department, Kyle Fire Department, Round Rock Fire Department, and Killeen Fire Department," Robinson VFD said in a social media post.

Robinson VFD emphasized that they are fully staffed here at home, but ask for the crew to be in your thoughts as they head north.

The Texas A&M Forest Service raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 3 due to the unseasonably warm, dry conditions and freeze-cured grass increasing wildfire activity.