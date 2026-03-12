ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson police are warning residents about a spike in car break-ins across McLennan County, urging the community to take precautions and connect with local law enforcement to help keep their property safe.

Robinson resident Kevin Sour said he relies on a few basic habits to protect his vehicle.

Watch Full Story:

Robinson police warn of spike in car break-ins across McLennan County

"Make sure the doors are locked. Uh, make sure I have exterior lighting on my driveway where I park. Um, that's pretty much, pretty much it. I don't have cameras or anything like that," Sour said.

Those are exactly the kinds of steps Robinson police say can help residents avoid becoming victims.

Commander Jason Graves with Robinson Police said the department regularly sees trends like this at certain times of year.

"So we always see trends like this around the holidays, you know, spring breaks, you know, stuff like that, um, and it's usually because people aren't home," Graves said.

Police say many residents are unaware of a service the department offers to help protect homes and vehicles while people are away.

"You can do a house watch, you know, if you're having to leave your vehicle or your home while you're on vacation. That's where we drive by and check on things while you're gone," Graves said.

Graves said community involvement remains one of the most effective tools in preventing crime.

"You know, the citizens doing their part really helps us out. That's the best course of action," Graves said.

Police said officers will continue monitoring these trends across McLennan County as they work with other agencies to track any new reports.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

