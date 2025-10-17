Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Robinson Police searching for felony suspect in area of Church Camp Lane

Chief Adams advises residents to stay indoors, keep doors locked, and call 911 if you see anyone suspicious in the area.
ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson Police Department is actively searching for a felony suspect who ran on foot toward Church Camp Lane, following a pursuit out of Williamson County on Friday.

The pursuit in Robinson started around 6 p.m. and officers are actively searching in the Church Camp Lane area.

Robinson Police Chief Adams asks the public to stay indoors, to keep your doors locked, and to report anyone suspicious to 911.

This is a developing story and will update you on air and online as more information is released.

