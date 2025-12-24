Robinson man arrested after report of assaulting a teenager with handgun in front of children

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — A Robinson man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he assaulted a 16-year-old with a handgun, threatening to kill him in front of two children.

Andrew Abrams was taken into custody at approximately before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the 300 block of West Moonlight after Robinson Police officers responded to a complaint at the police department.

The teenage victim told police he went to a residence on West Moonlight where Abrams, who was known to him, allegedly assaulted him. The teen reported that Abrams threatened him with a handgun and was going to kill him.

The victim said he ran to a vehicle that was occupied by two children. According to the police report, Abrams manipulated the gun as if he were loading it and began hitting the vehicle's window with the handgun.

Police say Abrams then got into the vehicle and started hitting the teenager in the head and the face, causing a laceration to the juvenile's lip. The assault was stopped when another adult at the scene pulled Abrams away.

When officers arrived at the West Moonlight location, they found Abrams, who admitted to the assault. Police also located the handgun that was allegedly used in the incident.

Abrams was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of endangering a child due to the presence of the two children in the vehicle during the assault. He was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.