Robinson city council approves new emergency sirens

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Six new emergency sirens are coming to the city of Robinson after city council approved them on Tuesday.

What to know:



Robinson city council approved the purchase and installation of six new emergency sirens at its Feb. 3 meeting.

The current sirens are more than 40 years old and cannot be repaired.

The sirens will be purchased using the city's general fund balance.

The sirens will help alert residence to shelter inside in time of emergencies such as a tornado warning, chemical incident.

The new sirens will replace the current ones around the city that are more than 40 years old and can no longer be repaired, according to the City of Robinson Facebook post.

The sirens, from American Signal Corporation, will provide 80 percent coverage across the area connecting to the McLennan County Emergency Management Network.

The sirens will sound off during sever weather like a tornado warning, or other emergencies such as a chemical incident is in the area.

The Facebook post stated the sirens will be directly activated by the National Weather Service allowing for, "faster, more reliable alerts during severe weather and helps reduce the need for manual activation by local authorities."

The sirens will be purchased and funded by the city's general fund balance and powered with electricity supplied to each unit supported by solar energy for operation during power outages.

The upgrades are a part of the city's initiative to improve the alert system for residents.

The outdoor sirens are used to warn people who are outdoors to seek shelter, for emergency notifications for indoors, residents can sign up for CivicAlert here.