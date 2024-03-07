New jobs inbound for Robinson; Walmart set to open milk processing plant by 2026

ROBINSON, Texas — Walmart is bringing a new milk processing plant to McLennan County, the company announced Thursday.

The company said the facility is set to open in Robinson by 2026 and will create around 400 jobs for the community.

The Vice President of Manufacturing at Walmart, Bruce Heckman, said in a statement:

“We’re excited to be able to provide Texas and its surrounding states with high-quality milk sourced primarily from Texas dairy farmers. This new facility continues our commitment to building a more resilient and transparent supply chain and ensuring our customers’ needs are met for this everyday staple.”

Texas leaders across the state have made comment on the company's local investment—including Gov. Greg Abbott, who called the faculty's announcement "exciting news for Texas."

"World-renowned companies like Walmart continue to choose Texas because of our unmatched business climate, lower business operating costs, and highly skilled, diverse and growing workforce," Gov. Abbott said in a statement. "This major investment is a testament to the promise of economic success in Texas, and I thank Walmart for choosing McLennan County as the location for its important new facility."

Walmart said there is a growing demand for high-quality milk and this new facility provides transparency on where their products are locally sourced.

The new facility will be able to produce a variety of milk products for Walmart's Great Value brand to over 750 store locations beyond just Texas, encompassing states like Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi as well.

Robinson Mayor Bert Echterling said he is thrilled for the new business growth in the city's industrial sector.

In his announcement, Mayor Echterling said:

“Today marks a momentous occasion as we welcome Walmart, a pioneering industry leader, to our community. This monumental investment is the first of its kind in both size and value, signaling a transformative era for Robinson. The decision of Walmart to establish its roots here is a testament to the strength of our local economy, the dedication of our workforce and the strategic advantages that our city offers. This landmark development not only promises job creation and economic growth but also underscores Robinson's position as a hub for innovation and progress.”

McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton said the county has been named one of the top regions for food and beverage manufacturing businesses.

Walmart said they pledged $350 billion over a decade as part of their Investing in American Jobs initiative—an effort by the company to invest in products that are made, sourced, grown or assembled in the United States.