Man arrested after vehicle burglary leads to fight with multiple police officers in Robinson

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly burglarizing a vehicle in Robinson and then fighting with police officers who tried to take him into custody.

Robinson Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Robinson Drive soon after 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 on a report of a vehicle burglary in progress.

The homeowner had returned to find a vehicle backing out of their driveway and found that a purse and other items were missing from their car. When the homeowner confronted the person leaving their driveway, they dropped the personal items belonging to the victim, indicating he had burglarized their vehicle, an affidavit said.

The suspect, later identified as Josimar Castillo, ran away but was found nearby by officers.

Officers gave repeated commands to Castillo as he hid behind a couch, but he failed to comply. Officers deployed a taser when Castillo refused to surrender.

Castillo then picked up a flashlight and a stick, trying to use them as weapons against the officers. Officers deployed the taser again, but Castillo began physically fighting them.

Robinson Police Chief Larry Adams tells 25 News that Castillo was fighting with his officers for about 10 minutes, so they called for assistance from the Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff's Office, and Hewitt Police Department. Officers were eventually able to take Castillo into custody.

Castillo was placed in a WRAP restraint as he continued to resist arrest. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest where he was treated and released back to officers' custody.

Several officers were treated for minor scrapes and abrasions sustained during the altercation.

Castillo was then booked into the McLennan County Jail where he was charged with burglary of a vehicle, two counts of assault on a public servant, and resisting arrest. He's also being held on an immigration detainer, waiting to be transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to the McLennan County Jail booking information.

