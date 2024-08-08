'Just go for it': Central Texas gymnasts influenced by Olympic GOAT Simone Biles

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV — Zero Gravity Gymnastics in Robinson has local gymnasts influenced by fellow Texan and Olympic great, Simone Biles.

With 11 medals under her belt, these local athletes know that anything is possible!

These young ladies have a strict practice regimen all year round, with goals to be the best they can be.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

12-year-old gymnast Kestlee Sobotik has been practicing her craft for five years.

She's part of a group being influenced by a fellow Texan that many consider to be the GOAT, or greatest of all time.

“I saw Simone do it on TV actually, and then I was like ‘Woah, that’s really cool' — those are some things that I would be interested in trying, so I tried it and it turns out I loved doing the sport,” said Sobotik.

Simone Biles, now the most decorated gymnast in the world, has made an impact made from Paris to here at Zero Gravity Gym in Robinson

“When I saw her when I was younger, it just set something off in my heart that I was like ‘I really want to do that,” added Sobotik.

Even though winning gold might not be the end goal, these girls have big dreams. Like 17-year-old Kelsey Robinson, who just secured her future in this sport

“I’m going to Baylor and I’m going to be on the Acrobatics and Tumbling team,” said Robinson.

Also looking up to Biles, learning that no dream is out of reach.

“It’s fun to see that she’s from our own state and just to see that if she can do it, like what can you achieve?,” said Robinson

Making coach and owner of Zero Gravity Gym Tracy Cowan proud by helping them reach their lofty goals.

“They know what sacrifice is, they know what commitment is, they know what dedication is, they also understand success, they understand failure and they know what they do when they fail to get out of that,” said Cowan.

Who has her own Simone Biles connection.

“She competed with my middle daughter, so we’ve actually watched her grown up in gymnastics. To see her doing this is amazing,” Cowan said.

— keeping the spirit of the sport alive .

“If you want to try it, just go for it, it might get hard sometimes, if you’re having fun that’s all that really matters,” Sobotik said.