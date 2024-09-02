'It's been very, very fun’: Robinson native is 1 MLB ballpark away from visiting them all

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson native Rob Sellers has enjoyed seeing his favorite team, the Houston Astros, play all over the country over the years.

Now, he's one MLB ballpark away from seeing them all. He and his wife Shelli have been to 29 out of 30 ballparks — the only one that's left is Petco Park in San Diego, California where the Padres play.



Sellers first started going to Astros game as a child with his father, seeing them play at the Astrodome in Houston

Over 30 years, Rob and his wife Shelli have seen every MLB ballpark except for one

The last one the husband and wife duo will see is Petco Park in San Diego, CA when the Padres host the Astros on September 16

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At first glance, it’s pretty easy to tell who Robinson native Rob Sellers roots for in the major leagues.

“I was a big Astros fan because my dad was, and we just love going to the games,” Sellers said.

He caught a love for the game early as a kid that sparked an interesting hobby later in life.

“It wasn’t until I went to college that I went to Arlington that I went to see the Rangers play in old Arlington stadium, and then Shelli and I got married and then we started having kids, then we started getting invited to go to family reunions all around the country, and in Chicago, was the first time to ever go to a Cubs game,”Sellers said.

He was able to see family, go sight-seeing, and visit ball parks across the country.

“My sister moved there, got to see her, went to old Comiskey Park, then she moved to Baltimore, got to see Baltimore play, then went to New York and see a Yankees game, and Philadelphia,” Sellers said.

In 2016, he realized he’d seen just about half of the 30 major league ballparks, and from then on,

“We started trying to plan trips,” Sellers said.

Being very strategic in where he and his wife Shelli went to cross each park off the list.

“One trip, we went to five stadiums over a two week period. Flew into Detroit, saw the Astros play, drove over to Milwaukee saw the Cubs play Milwaukee, then drove down to Cincinnati, then the Astros were playing in Cleveland in four games and we saw them in three, then we drove over to Pittsburgh,” Sellers said.

With one more to cross off the map —

“September 16 — Padres against the Astros,” Sellers said.

The Sellers are looking forward to adding to their memories from a hobby that’s given them so much.

“Just enjoy it with your family, there’s a lot of great things to see in the United States and abroad, and we just love to travel, it’s been very, very fun,” Sellers said.