Graffiti of racial slur found in Robinson city park men's restroom

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Robinson says one of its city park restrooms was vandalized recently, with "hateful graffiti."

The city says a racial slur was depicted in the men's restroom at Peplow Park, and believe it happened sometime over the weekend since its Public Service team found it Monday morning when crews went to clean the restroom.

As of right now, the city says there is not a police investigation into the vandalism, but will have extra patrols set up to monitor the park.

"We want to be clear: acts of vandalism that include offensive or derogatory language are not only damaging to our public property, but harmful to the people who live and work here," the city said in a Facebook post.