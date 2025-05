ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson Police Department is asking the public to help locate a white Dodge Challenger involved in a crash.

Police say the driver of the vehicle rammed into a Robinson Patrol Unit before leaving the scene of the crash. It's unclear when the incident happened.

The Challenger will have substantial front-end damage caused by the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Perry at 254-662-0525.