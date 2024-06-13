City of Robinson wants to know who spilled oil on their road

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Robinson is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that caused "thousands of dollars" in clean-up efforts for an oil spill last week.

Around 6:30 p.m. on June 6, city officials said Robinson police and fire units responded to an oil spill in the 1200 block of Sun Valley Boulevard between the Pilot Travel Center and Southeastern Freight Lines in the southbound lane.

The city said the amount cost thousands of dollars to clean up. Now, they're looking for the suspect vehicle—believed to be a late model 90s pea-colored, two-toned Ford dually truck.

Officials said the truck may have been hauling scrap metal or another vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged the city's Code Compliance office at (254) 662-1415 ext. 2502 or the Robinson Police Department at (254) 662-0525.