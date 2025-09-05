Midway ISD student arrested for making terroristic threat

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Midway Independent School District student was arrested for making a terroristic threat on a social media post, referencing Midway High School.

The Midway ISD Police Department was made aware of the post Friday morning. Midway ISD PD and district administrators immediately began working with area law enforcement to look into and find the source of the post.

A student accused of making the post was detained at their residence before students got to school. That student was taken into custody for making a terroristic threat and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Midway ISD released the statement below following the arrest: