Midway ISD student arrested for making terroristic threat

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Midway Independent School District student was arrested for making a terroristic threat on a social media post, referencing Midway High School.
The Midway ISD Police Department was made aware of the post Friday morning. Midway ISD PD and district administrators immediately began working with area law enforcement to look into and find the source of the post.
A student accused of making the post was detained at their residence before students got to school. That student was taken into custody for making a terroristic threat and taken to the McLennan County Jail.
Midway ISD released the statement below following the arrest:
"Early Friday morning, the Midway ISD Police Department was notified of a concerning social media post that referenced Midway High School.
Midway ISD Police and district administrators immediately began working with area law enforcement to investigate and identify the source of the post.
Before students arrived on campus, officers identified the student accused of making the post, detained the suspect at their residence, and obtained a warrant for arrest. The individual was taken into custody for making a Terroristic Threat and transported to the McLennan County Jail.
At no time was there evidence that the threat was credible. This was a case of a student making a reckless post on social media. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details can be released at this time.
The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority, and we are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their swift response and support."
- Midway ISD