McLennan County to hold 2024 Expunction Fair in July to clear old arrest records for eligible residents

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County will be holding its 2024 Expunction Fair on Friday, July 19.

What is the Expunction Fair?

County residents with old arrests on their records can have them removed from their records, but only if they are eligible.

You must apply for expunction (see application links below) before or on July 1.

The county will notify residents if they are eligible by July 12.

From there, eligible residents can attend the fair at the District Attorney's Office located at 219 North 6th Street, Suite 200, Waco, Texas 76701.

How do you know if you may qualify for expunction?



If you were arrested in McLennan County but charges were never filed or were not billed by the grand jury,

or were by the grand jury, If you have a criminal charge that was dismissed.

If you have successfully finished a diversion program , like a pretrial diversion or other specialty court program.

, like a pretrial diversion or other specialty court program. If you have been acquitted of a charge by a judge, jury, or an appellate court.

of a charge by a judge, jury, or an appellate court. If you were convicted of a crime and later pardoned by the Governor of Texas or the President of the United States.

How do you know if you may NOT qualify for expunction?



If you have a case that is still pending .

. If you were convicted in the case you want to be expunged, even if you paid a fine.

in the case you want to be expunged, even if you paid a fine. If you were placed on probation, community supervision, or deferred adjudication for felonies or Class A or B misdemeanors for the case you want to be expunged, even if your case was later dismissed (Class C deferred adjudication is the only exception).

How to apply for expunction

From McLennan County:

English Expunction applications and solicitudes de expulsión españolas will be accepted until July 1, 2024. Applicants will be notified by July 12, 2024 if they are eligible to attend the Expunction Fair on July 19, 2024. You can submit your English expunction application or solicitudes de expulsión españolas via postal mail at the following address:

McLennan County District Attorney’s Office

Attention: Expunction Department

219 North 6th Street, Suite 200

Waco, Texas 76701

You may also submit an e-mail for expunction to file your application electronically.