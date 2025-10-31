McLennan County Sheriff’s Office recovers $50K in elderly exploitation scam

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Fraud and Financial Crimes Unit teamed up with the U.S. Secret Service to recover more than $50,000 in stolen funds tied to an elderly exploitation scheme.

Investigators said the case started when a Waco resident was found to have unknowingly fallen victim to scammers.

Thanks to the cooperation of the victim and law enforcement, authorities identified and seized the money before the suspects could access it.

Officials said scams often target people of all ages, with criminals impersonating government officials, lottery representatives or family members to gain trust and persuade victims to send money or share personal information.

MCSO urges residents to take precautions, including:

Never sending money or gift cards to unfamiliar individuals.

Verifying claims of lottery winnings, prizes or government notices directly with official agencies.

Being cautious of urgent requests or emotional appeals involving money.

Reporting suspected scams immediately to the Sheriff’s Office at (254) 757-5095 or to federal law enforcement at ic3.gov.

Authorities said staying informed and alert remains one of the most effective ways to prevent fraud and protect vulnerable members of the community.

MCSO said it remains committed to investigating and preventing financial crimes that threaten residents.

