McLennan County Republican Party Chair shares experience at Trump's inauguration in D.C.

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — During President Trump's second inauguration, McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Christopher DeCluitt was in Washington D.C. to experience it.



Due to extremely cold temperatures, President Trump's inauguration was moved indoors inside the Capitol Rotunda

DeCluitt participated in many activities, including the Texas Black Tie and Boots Ball, held at the Washington Hilton hotel

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a moment that will forever be etched in American history —

“The general atmosphere was so exciting,” said Christopher DeCluitt, Chairman of the Republican Party of McLennan County.

DeCluitt was there to witness the 47th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C.

“I was a Presidential Elector, and automatically we get invited to the inauguration, and of course, I accepted the honor,” DeCluitt said.

DeCluitt with the McLennan County Republican Party says he was ready for anything.

“One day it started with rain, then went to sleet then went to snow, so my wife and I ducked into, of all places, the Woldorf Astoria, the old Trump hotel there at the old post office to stop for a bite to eat," DeCluitt said.

"It was just jammed packed with people and there was not one frown — too many red hats to count, but everyone was very excited."

People were excited to witness history first-hand, but the weather had other plans.

“We decided Sunday was when it announced when they decided that it was going to be moved inside, because they had estimated wind chills in the teens — they put out 200,000 tickets to the inauguration, they decided to move it into the rotunda, with the following rally at the Capital One Center," DeCluitt said.

"Capital One only holds 20,000 people — we went up there, saw the line, the line was around the block, and we knew the chances getting in were close to none. Deference was the better part of valor, and we were just going to have a nice cup of tea and watch it on TV."

But the festivities were still in full swing...

“We went to the black tie and boots ball, the official Texas ball — it was at the Washington Hilton," DeCluitt said.

"Largest ball there is, it was on three floors at this hotel — 6,500 of my closest friends and there was not a harrumph among them."

— looking forward to a new era at the White House.

“I think he’s picked an all-star cabinet and I’m very excited to see what they can do to reform that, but also unleash the potential of the American economy,” DeCluitt said.