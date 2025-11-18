McLennan County Justice of the Peace announces retirement

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County Justice of the Peace Walter "Pete" Peterson submitted his formal letter of retirement, which was accepted during Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

Peterson will remain in office until Dec. 31, 2025.

The McLennan County Commissioners Court will select someone to fill the remainder of Peterson's unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026.

The court expressed appreciation for Peterson's years of public service, saying he "served the citizens of McLennan County with dedication and integrity."

Peterson served in the Precinct 1, Place 2 seat for McLennan County.

Application process for interim appointment

The county will accept applications to fill Peterson's unexpired term immediately through noon Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.

Interviews for the interim position will take place during the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

To be eligible for appointment, applicants must have resided within Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 for six months prior to the appointment.

The court plans to interview candidates who have filed for the March 3, 2026 primary election ballot, as well as those interested only in filling the unexpired term.

Application requirements

Applicants must submit a letter of interest that includes:



Summary of experience and qualifications

Vision for the office if selected

Explanation of interest in the position

The letter must be accompanied by a resume and six references — three professional and three personal.

Applications can be submitted electronically to Dustin Chapman (dustin.chapman@mclennan.gov), Regan Copeland (regan.copeland@mclennan.gov) and Cody Miles (cody.miles@mclennan.gov), or delivered to 501 Washington Ave., Suite 214, Waco, Texas 76701.

The county specifically requests applicants not fax information.

2026 election filing

The commissioners court encourages those interested in running for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 with a term starting Jan. 1, 2027, to file for the March 3, 2026 primary election.

The filing period is open and closes Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.

For additional information, contact the McLennan County Judge's Office at (254) 757-5049 or visit www.mclennan.gov.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.