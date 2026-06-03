MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the increase is a product of criminal investigation and a stepped-up effort among multiple agencies operating under Texas Senate Bill 8.



McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says ICE detainee numbers in 2026 are 4 to 6 times higher than they were in 2025, following the county's compliance with Texas Senate Bill 8.

Monthly ICE detentions in 2025 stayed below 10, with March recording just one — but in 2026, the lowest monthly total is 15, with 42 people detained in May alone.

McNamara says the increase is driven by a stepped-up, multi-agency criminal enforcement effort, and that the department is not actively targeting or racially profiling anyone.

Hector Sabido of the Hispanic Leaders Network says the surge in ICE activity has created real fear in the community, with businesses losing revenue and parents pulling children out of school.

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McLennan County ICE detentions surge in 2026 under SB 8

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

McLennan County is seeing a dramatic increase in ICE detainees in 2026 compared to 2025, following the county's compliance with Texas Senate Bill 8.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the numbers reflect a broader, multi-agency effort — not a targeted campaign against the Hispanic community.

"They're very much higher. They're 4, 5, 6 times as many as were in jail in 2025," McNamara said.

In January through May of 2025, the county reported fewer than 10 ICE detainees each month, with March recording just one. In 2026, the lowest monthly total is 15. In May 2026 alone, the sheriff's department reported 42 people detained, compared to 8 in May 2025.

McNamara said the increase is primarily a product of criminal investigations and a coordinated effort among agencies working under SB 8.

"We're not going out actively targeting the illegals," McNamara said.

When asked how detainee numbers could rise so sharply without an increase in workforce, McNamara explained the role of partner agencies.

"There's a lot of agencies out there that are working under SB 8 also, and they're backing up ICE and Border Patrol, and it's just a stepped up effort, I should say on the part of a lot of agencies," McNamara said.

I also met with the board of the Hispanic Leaders Network about the increased ICE activity in McLennan County.

Hector Sabido said the impact on the community is visible and widespread.

"People talk about it online, people talk about it in their neighborhoods," Sabido said.

Sabido said businesses have lost revenue as a result of the increased activity. While he acknowledged McNamara's statement that the department is not actively targeting or racially profiling anyone, he said the fear in the community is real.

"Businesses that were once crowded with Hispanics and people love to shop there are hurting. Parents are pulling their kids out of school. There's a definite fear right now in the Hispanic community," Sabido said.

McNamara said he believes McLennan County streets are safer because the effort is focused on removing criminals, which he described as ICE's main targets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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