McLennan County court orders burn ban through April 9

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Commissioners Court has ordered an outdoor burn ban from Tuesday, April 2 to Tuesday, April 8 within the unincorporated areas of the county, in preparation for the Solar Eclipse next Monday.

Due to the eclipse expected to bring in thousands of people, and more traffic and roadway congestion to McLennan County, the burn ban will be lifted next Tuesday.

For a live map and more information on this burn ban in McLennan County, click here.

25 News will provide any additional updates or information on any burn bans in Central Texas if they are made available.