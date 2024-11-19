McLennan County Commissioners Court issues order prohibiting outdoor burning in unincorporated areas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Tuesday, November 19, 2024, after local landowners and citizens voiced concerns in the unincorporated areas of McLennan County before the Court consideration of an Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning in the Unincorporated Areas of McLennan County, Texas.

After reviewing local information relative to drought conditions from the National Weather Service and the Texas Forest Service's Keetch-Byram Drought Inde, the court has determined that certain conditions in the unincorporated areas of McLennan County pose a public safety hazard that would be worsened by outdoor burning.

Local weather forecasts predict that the dry, windy conditions will persist.

The ban is effective immediately, outdoor burning is prohibited in all unincorporated areas of McLennan County, Texas, by the provisions of the Local Government Code 352.08.

