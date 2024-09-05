McLennan County authorities apprehend man following 4-day crime spree, vehicle theft

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County authorities successfully apprehended Tanner Kyle Engelbrecht following a four-day crime spree involving stolen vehicles.

Engelbrecht is facing several charges following the recent string of incidents.

Last Friday, police responded to a domestic disturbance on First Street in Bruceville-Eddy, and while on their way to the scene, officers observed Engelbrecht fleeing in a stolen Ford truck — officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Engelbrecht evaded and got away.

According to police, Engelbrecht was attempting to make his way back to the victim from the domestic disturbance.

Officers located Engelbrecht driving a stolen Dodge truck, and again attempted a traffic stop, and during the pursuit, Englebrecht lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a fence, and fled on foot into a wooded area.

During the search of the wooded area, authorities received information that Engelbrecht was believed to have stolen a Toyota truck from a nearby residence.

The search continued until Monday, when authorities received back-to-back reports of a stolen golf cart and a stolen Dodge pickup with a trailer attached — the victim of the stolen Dodge pickup reported that a golf cart had been left at the location from where the pickup was stolen.

Police later located Engelbrecht driving the stolen Dodge pickup, without the trailer, in Speegleville — they attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Engelbrecht evaded again.

Due to inclement weather, police did not engage in a vehicle pursuit for the safety of the general public.

Within an hour, police located the unoccupied stolen Dodge truck in Crawford — police contacted residents in the area and learned that a subject matching the description of Engelbrecht was recently observed walking down the road.

"Crawford police began searching the area and located Engelbrecht carrying a small sledgehammer," authorities said.

"Upon seeing the Crawford Police Chief’s marked patrol unit, Engelbrecht fled onto a nearby property — deputies responded to the area and located Engelbrecht hiding behind an outbuilding on the property."

Engelbrecht was taken into custody without incident, and was in possession of methamphetamine and prescription-controlled substances.

He faces multiple charges, including theft, evading arrest, possession of controlled substances, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

"Sheriff Parnell McNamara would like to express his gratitude to the Waco Police Department, the Crawford Police Department, and all other involved agencies for their crucial support in assisting with this case," authorities said.