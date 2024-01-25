What does all of this rain mean for Central Texas farmers and recent droughts?

CENTRAL TEXAS — Kevin Huffman is a third generation farmer.

"We're a family farm here in Central Texas. We grow cattle, wheat, corn, cotton and some hay products forages, things like that," Huffman said.

While at Huffman Farms, he says they’ve had about three inches of rain recently.

"It hasn’t been fast — it's been kind of slow.”

He says this can be good, and it’s giving him some optimism for a good crop.

"We had great rains up until the end of June, and then things shut off and they didn’t rain any — so lack of rainfall through the hot summer early fall, now we’re filling up our soil profile with water, and we’re happy with this in this area.”

"We haven’t completely erased the drought across Central Texas or the Brazos Valley but we’re really making a dent in it especially east of I-35," said 25 News meteorologist, Josh Johns, about the dry weather in Central Texas.

As Luke Bryan once said, rain is a good thing — or at least it's been good for local farmers this week according to Kevin and Josh.

"What's better for crops, is when we get this steadier rain that kind of moved over Central Texas, where you string together three or four days to equal two or three inches verses getting it all at once.”

This's week's rain has been good for most farmers.

While there is a downside to too much rain though, like flooding, keep this in mind.

"Anytime we get rain and can stay out of a drought that helps our drinking water, that helps recreation on the lakes, that helps your farmers get more soil moisture," Johns said.