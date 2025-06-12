Turn around, don't drown: A swiftwater rescue underway in McGregor

UPDATE: Waco Fire Department confirmed a water rescue occurred at 6:11 a.m. Thursday at McGregor South Loop and Indian Trail.

Crews responded to reports of a white four-door pickup truck stranded in a low-water crossing approximately 40 feet wide. The vehicle’s sole occupant became stuck while attempting to drive through the flooded area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Waco Fire says it is providing mutual aid for a swift water rescue Thursday morning.

25 News on scene of water rescue in McGregor

The department says it has responded to McGregor South Loop and Indian Trial to assist McGregor Fire.

25 News' Heather Healy and Bella Popadiuk are on scene and will share updates when available.