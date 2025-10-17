Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trial date set for 2022 McGregor mass shooting suspect

The McLennan County District Attorney says his office is seeking the death penalty for Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez. The trial is set for September 14, 2026.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A trial date is set for the McGregor mass shooting suspect, who is charged with the deaths of five people in 2022.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez is accused of killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, and her two children, 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natalie Avila. He later shot and killed Lori Aviles, 47, and Natalie Aviles, 20.

Josh Tetens, the McLennan County District Attorney, tells 25 News his office is seeking the death penalty. The trial is set for Sept. 14, 2026.

According to McLennan County Jail records, Jaimes-Hernandez is being held without bail on three capital murder charges, an aggravated assault charge, and an immigration detainer.

