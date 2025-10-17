Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
McGregor VFD responds to gas leak, 3rd Street shutdown

KXXV
MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department and McGregor Police are on scene of a gas leak on 3rd Street between 317 and Madison.

The McGregor VFD says 3rd Street will be shut down until Atmos arrives on scene.

