McGregor VFD responds to gas leak, 3rd Street shutdown

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department and McGregor Police are on scene of a gas leak on 3rd Street between 317 and Madison.
The McGregor VFD says 3rd Street will be shut down until Atmos arrives on scene.
MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department and McGregor Police are on scene of a gas leak on 3rd Street between 317 and Madison.
The McGregor VFD says 3rd Street will be shut down until Atmos arrives on scene.
Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.